Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 329.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.