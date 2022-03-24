HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HUYA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 234,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 311,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

