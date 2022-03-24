Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $36.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 584,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

