ICE ROCK MINING Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,865.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $45,059.50 and approximately $61,865.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 66.9% higher against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.30 or 0.07032547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.72 or 0.99812359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044149 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

