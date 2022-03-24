IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 4,079 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. 45,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

