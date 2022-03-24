IFG Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.02. 63,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,282. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.99 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.42 and a 200-day moving average of $362.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.