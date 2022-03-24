IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.44

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4444 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

IGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

