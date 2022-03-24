Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.