Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given New GBX 680 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.86) to GBX 730 ($9.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

IFJPY stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Informa has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

