InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.13. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 28,568 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.