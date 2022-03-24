Insider Buying: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $27.03 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

