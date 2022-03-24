Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Director Acquires $2,043,000.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.