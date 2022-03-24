Insider Buying: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insider Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

LON:CVSG traded up GBX 66 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,826 ($24.04). 563,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,788.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,152.07. CVS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a one year high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 64.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

