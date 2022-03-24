Insider Buying: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) Director E. Leland Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FCCO opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

