Insider Buying: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$33,120.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$53.51 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

