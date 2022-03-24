Insider Buying: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) CEO Buys 142,856 Shares of Stock

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) CEO Michael Otworth acquired 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.
PCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
