Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

