Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 7,080 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,770.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,010.73 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,689.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

