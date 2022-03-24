Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$187,418.39 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,093.65.

Finning International stock opened at C$39.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.35. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Finning International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.