Insider Selling: Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) insider Steven Winfield Knerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $66,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Issuer Direct by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 16.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.