Insider Selling: Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Sells 56,248 Shares of Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($231,774.93).

MGAM stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Thursday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 12 month low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 418.50 ($5.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.82. The stock has a market cap of £878.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.31).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

