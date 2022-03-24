Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SIG opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.59.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.