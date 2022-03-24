Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $490,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
