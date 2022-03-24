Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $490,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.35. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.