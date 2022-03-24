Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 20,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $237.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

