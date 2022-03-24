Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 3,491,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

