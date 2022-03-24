Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFS. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.33. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 737,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,093,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 55,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.