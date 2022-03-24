International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.98

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 416145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Get International Money Express alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $821.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.