International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 527.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Paper were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.63 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

