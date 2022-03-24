Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $87.04

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.04, but opened at $91.39. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 3,981 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,956 shares of company stock worth $8,081,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

