Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

