Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.58. 37,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 138,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.