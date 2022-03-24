Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.17 and last traded at $94.17. Approximately 520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.