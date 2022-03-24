Investors Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 796.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

