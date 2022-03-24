Investors Buy Large Volume of FreightCar America Call Options (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,252 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,704% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 701.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

