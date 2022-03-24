Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 702 call options.
BXMT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,842,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.