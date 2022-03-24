Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,357 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 702 call options.

BXMT stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,345 shares of company stock worth $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,842,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

