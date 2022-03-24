Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,051% compared to the typical volume of 158 call options.

Shares of OTC CISO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is a managed cybersecurity and compliance company. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

