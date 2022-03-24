Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

