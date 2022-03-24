Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.68. 5,991,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The stock has a market cap of $410.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

