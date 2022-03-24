Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.04. 2,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,291. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

