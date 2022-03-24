Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 1,877,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

