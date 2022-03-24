Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

