Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $14.43

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $14.13. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 2,286 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

