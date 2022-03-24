iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.63

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.63 and last traded at $112.63, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

