iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.94. 580,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 720,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

