iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.91. The company had a trading volume of 399,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

