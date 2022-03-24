iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 241.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 109,563 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 122,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter.

IGF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 16,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

