iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 4,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 41,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.