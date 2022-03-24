iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.61. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.31. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$57.78 and a 52-week high of C$70.23.

