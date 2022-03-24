iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,042. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.