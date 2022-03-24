iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

IWM traded down $3.60 on Wednesday, reaching $203.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,942,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

